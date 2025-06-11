Left Menu

Missing Pilgrim in Mandakini River Swept Away by Strong Currents

A 22-year-old pilgrim named Rahul went missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Mandakini river in Uttarakhand. The incident took place while a group was returning from Kedarnath. State Disaster Response Force personnel managed to rescue five others, but the search for Rahul continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pilgrim has been reported missing after being swept away by the powerful currents of the Mandakini River in Uttarakhand. The incident occurred as the 22-year-old, identified as Rahul, attempted to cross the river with a group of friends.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued five individuals on Tuesday evening. However, the desperate search for Rahul continues into the night as darkness and swift water complicate rescue efforts.

The group, originating from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was retracing the old trek route from Kedarnath via Garud Chatti. The unfortunate event unfolded between Rambada and Lincholi, where Rahul was last seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

