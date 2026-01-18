Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring, Rescues Three-Year-Old

Delhi Police successfully thwarted a child trafficking attempt and rescued a three-year-old girl kidnapped by a beggar family near Kashmere Gate. The family had planned to traffic her to Nepal. Three family members were arrested, and the child was reunited with her father after a four-day operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have effectively dismantled a child trafficking scheme, rescuing a three-year-old abducted from Kashmere Gate by a beggar family aiming to smuggle her to Nepal, as confirmed by an official.

Three family members were apprehended in the operation, and two minors involved in begging were also rescued, according to the police.

The rescue, involving CCTV examination and ground searches, was completed in four days. The child's disappearance drew attention when her father, Mujaffar Ali, reported her missing from his workplace. Police acted quickly, conducting a detailed search, which culminated in the child's rescue near Hanuman Mandir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

