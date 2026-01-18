Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring, Rescues Three-Year-Old
Delhi Police successfully thwarted a child trafficking attempt and rescued a three-year-old girl kidnapped by a beggar family near Kashmere Gate. The family had planned to traffic her to Nepal. Three family members were arrested, and the child was reunited with her father after a four-day operation.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have effectively dismantled a child trafficking scheme, rescuing a three-year-old abducted from Kashmere Gate by a beggar family aiming to smuggle her to Nepal, as confirmed by an official.
Three family members were apprehended in the operation, and two minors involved in begging were also rescued, according to the police.
The rescue, involving CCTV examination and ground searches, was completed in four days. The child's disappearance drew attention when her father, Mujaffar Ali, reported her missing from his workplace. Police acted quickly, conducting a detailed search, which culminated in the child's rescue near Hanuman Mandir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal Sets Stage for Fair Elections with New Code of Conduct
Sher Bahadur Deuba Challenges Nepali Congress Leadership Recognition
Swift Justice: Arrest Made in Meerut Kidnapping Case
Nepal's National Assembly: A New Chapter After Gen Z's Impact
Nepal’s Employment Service Network Falls Short of Modern Job-Matching Promise, ILO Finds