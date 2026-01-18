Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Ring, Rescues Three-Year-Old

Delhi Police have effectively dismantled a child trafficking scheme, rescuing a three-year-old abducted from Kashmere Gate by a beggar family aiming to smuggle her to Nepal, as confirmed by an official.

Three family members were apprehended in the operation, and two minors involved in begging were also rescued, according to the police.

The rescue, involving CCTV examination and ground searches, was completed in four days. The child's disappearance drew attention when her father, Mujaffar Ali, reported her missing from his workplace. Police acted quickly, conducting a detailed search, which culminated in the child's rescue near Hanuman Mandir.

