Russian Dissident Sentenced: The Struggle Continues

Russian dissident Leonid Volkov, a prominent supporter of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced in absentia to 18 years in prison by a Russian military court.

Volkov, who is currently residing in Lithuania, humorously downplayed the court's decision, which also includes a substantial monetary fine and a decade-long internet ban.

This verdict exemplifies the ongoing efforts by Russian authorities to crack down on critics, following Navalny's sudden death in an Arctic penal colony.

