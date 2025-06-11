Left Menu

Russian Dissident Sentenced: The Struggle Continues

Russian dissident Leonid Volkov, a close ally of the late Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 18 years in absentia by a Russian military court. Volkov stands accused of various charges, including spreading fake news. Despite Navalny's passing, Russian authorities continue to prosecute his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST
Russian dissident Leonid Volkov, a prominent supporter of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced in absentia to 18 years in prison by a Russian military court.

Volkov, who is currently residing in Lithuania, humorously downplayed the court's decision, which also includes a substantial monetary fine and a decade-long internet ban.

This verdict exemplifies the ongoing efforts by Russian authorities to crack down on critics, following Navalny's sudden death in an Arctic penal colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

