Russian Dissident Sentenced: The Struggle Continues
Russian dissident Leonid Volkov, a close ally of the late Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 18 years in absentia by a Russian military court. Volkov stands accused of various charges, including spreading fake news. Despite Navalny's passing, Russian authorities continue to prosecute his associates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST
Russian dissident Leonid Volkov, a prominent supporter of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced in absentia to 18 years in prison by a Russian military court.
Volkov, who is currently residing in Lithuania, humorously downplayed the court's decision, which also includes a substantial monetary fine and a decade-long internet ban.
This verdict exemplifies the ongoing efforts by Russian authorities to crack down on critics, following Navalny's sudden death in an Arctic penal colony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea's Security Chief Joins High-Profile Meeting in Russia
Diplomacy at Play: Turkish Efforts to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks
China Denies Supplying Lethal Arms to Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Russia's Push for Peace: Drafting a Path to Ceasefire
Russia's Drone Offensive: A Soaring Threat to Ukraine