Mystery Surrounds Death of Social Media Star Found in Abandoned Car

A social media influencer from Punjab, Kanchan Kumari, was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in Adesh University's parking lot, authorities reported Thursday. Kumari, who had been missing since June 9, was known online as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi.'

The 30-year-old manager a successful Instagram account and a YouTube channel attracting hundreds of thousands of followers. She left her Ludhiana residence for a promotional event on June 9 but never returned. Her disappearance turned into a tragic discovery when locals alerted police to a foul odor from the parked car.

Kanchan's family revealed that a gangster had previously warned her about her content. Surveillance footage shows a turbaned man parking her car and leaving on foot in the early morning of June 10. Investigators are exploring all angles as they await post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)