Mystery Surrounds Death of Social Media Star Found in Abandoned Car
The body of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, known as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' online, was discovered in an abandoned car near Adesh University. Authorities are investigating her death, with suspicions potentially linked to a warning from a foreign-based gangster. CCTV footage might offer crucial insights.
- Country:
- India
A social media influencer from Punjab, Kanchan Kumari, was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in Adesh University's parking lot, authorities reported Thursday. Kumari, who had been missing since June 9, was known online as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi.'
The 30-year-old manager a successful Instagram account and a YouTube channel attracting hundreds of thousands of followers. She left her Ludhiana residence for a promotional event on June 9 but never returned. Her disappearance turned into a tragic discovery when locals alerted police to a foul odor from the parked car.
Kanchan's family revealed that a gangster had previously warned her about her content. Surveillance footage shows a turbaned man parking her car and leaving on foot in the early morning of June 10. Investigators are exploring all angles as they await post-mortem results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen's YouTube-Inspired Journey to Thodupuzha Sparks Concern
Bollywood's Market Drama: Arshad Warsi and Others Caught in YouTube Share Scam
Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Concerns Over Instagram 'Likes' Amidst 'Spirit' Movie Controversy
Supreme Court Moves Against YouTuber for Defamatory Content
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Action Against YouTuber for Contempt