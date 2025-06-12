Celebrating Monsoon Magic at Travancore Palace

A series of immersive events titled 'Baarish' will be hosted at Travancore Palace, celebrating the monsoon's cultural significance. Organized by Excurators Events with India Cultural Hub, the experience spans live music, art installations, and culinary offerings on June 21, July 26, and August 23.

The curated experience includes Megh Malhar invocations, santoor performances, and a unique monsoon-thali by Café Lota. Interactive elements such as art historian Eric Chopra's talk and atmospheric installations aim to create a dialogue about the emotional and historical significance of the season.

Highlights include 'The Baarish Ensemble' featuring Mooralala Marwada, which blends folk and contemporary sounds. The culinary segment by Cafe Lota celebrates monsoon flavors with regionally inspired dishes. This celebration of rain offers attendees an opportunity to explore monsoon memories through artistic and cultural lenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)