Tragedy in the Skies: Flight AI 171 Crash

Nganthoi Sharma, a cabin crew member, faced her worst fear as Flight AI 171 crashed in Ahmedabad. Her family remains hopeful as her mobile phone is still on but unanswered. Fake news about her death adds to their distress. Relatives rush to the crash site for information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:27 IST
  • India

The skies turned tragic for Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma on Thursday when the London-bound Air India flight she was working on crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad.

The crash of Flight AI 171, minutes after departure, has left her family in a state of despair, holding on to hope as her mobile phone remains active but without a response. Sharma, a cabin crew member from Manipur's Thoubal district, was among the 242 onboard.

Though details of casualties remain undisclosed, her family wrestles with emotional anguish exacerbated by the spread of unverified reports of her death on social media. Two family members have traveled to Ahmedabad seeking updates from the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

