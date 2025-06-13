Left Menu

Osstem Implant: Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry at FAMDENT Show Mumbai

Osstem Implant participates in the Mumbai FAMDENT Show, showcasing digital dentistry advancements such as CBCT T2 and MEDIT Oral Scanner. The event, a major dental exhibition in India, offers continuing education points and numerous product demonstrations. Osstem provides exclusive promotions and emphasizes partnerships to enhance India's dental market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:29 IST
Osstem Implant: Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry at FAMDENT Show Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Osstem Implant is set to make waves at the upcoming FAMDENT Show Mumbai, scheduled from June 20 to 22 at Bombay Exhibition Center. Known for its pivotal role in dental innovation, Osstem will spotlight its digital dentistry advances, including the CBCT T2 and MEDIT Oral Scanner.

The FAMDENT Show serves as a crucial platform for the dental industry, presenting the latest trends and enabling professionals to meet suppliers and explore new products. The exhibition offers participants 18 continuing dental education points, attracting over 200 companies and 10,000 dental professionals.

Dr. Vipin Mahurkar from Osstem will discuss "Digital Dentistry – A revolution towards simplicity and acuity," expected to captivate the audience. Attendees can also anticipate exclusive deals on Osstem's range and a chance to explore their partnership with Medit, aiming to enhance digital dentistry in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

Global Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

 Global
2
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025