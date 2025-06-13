Osstem Implant: Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry at FAMDENT Show Mumbai

Osstem Implant is set to make waves at the upcoming FAMDENT Show Mumbai, scheduled from June 20 to 22 at Bombay Exhibition Center. Known for its pivotal role in dental innovation, Osstem will spotlight its digital dentistry advances, including the CBCT T2 and MEDIT Oral Scanner.

The FAMDENT Show serves as a crucial platform for the dental industry, presenting the latest trends and enabling professionals to meet suppliers and explore new products. The exhibition offers participants 18 continuing dental education points, attracting over 200 companies and 10,000 dental professionals.

Dr. Vipin Mahurkar from Osstem will discuss "Digital Dentistry – A revolution towards simplicity and acuity," expected to captivate the audience. Attendees can also anticipate exclusive deals on Osstem's range and a chance to explore their partnership with Medit, aiming to enhance digital dentistry in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)