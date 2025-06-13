Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Roshni Songhare's Dreams Lost in Air India Crash

The life of Roshni Songhare, a flight attendant on the ill-fated Air India flight, was tragically cut short in a crash over Ahmedabad. Roshni, who was looking forward to an upcoming wedding, was an inspiration to her family and social media followers. Her untimely death left her family and fiancé devastated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:32 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Roshni Songhare, a promising flight attendant with Air India, lost her life when the airline's London-bound plane crashed in Ahmedabad. Just 26, Roshni was set to marry a merchant navy officer, and her family had just begun preparations for the exciting chapter in her life.

This shocking incident plunged her family into despair, with their Dombivli home falling silent. Her dreams of serving international flights were cut short, leaving loved ones, including her father, mother, and younger brother, reeling from grief and disbelief. The tight-knit family, originally from Ratnagiri, had relocated to Mumbai two years ago.

Roshni's influence extended beyond her professional role, as she was also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram. The account, once filled with uplifting content, now serves as a touching but somber tribute to her life and the aspirations she had nurtured.

