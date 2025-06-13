Tragedy Strikes: Roshni Songhare's Dreams Lost in Air India Crash

In a tragic turn of events, Roshni Songhare, a promising flight attendant with Air India, lost her life when the airline's London-bound plane crashed in Ahmedabad. Just 26, Roshni was set to marry a merchant navy officer, and her family had just begun preparations for the exciting chapter in her life.

This shocking incident plunged her family into despair, with their Dombivli home falling silent. Her dreams of serving international flights were cut short, leaving loved ones, including her father, mother, and younger brother, reeling from grief and disbelief. The tight-knit family, originally from Ratnagiri, had relocated to Mumbai two years ago.

Roshni's influence extended beyond her professional role, as she was also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram. The account, once filled with uplifting content, now serves as a touching but somber tribute to her life and the aspirations she had nurtured.