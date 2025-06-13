Left Menu

Dettol's #DadsCanToo Campaign Redefines Shared Parenting

Dettol launches the #DadsCanToo campaign for Father's Day, promoting shared parenting by encouraging fathers to actively participate in baby care tasks. The initiative challenges traditional norms, emphasizing that these responsibilities are not gender-specific. Dettol supports dads with confidence and practical knowledge for maintaining a hygienic environment.

Updated: 13-06-2025 17:40 IST
Dettol's #DadsCanToo Campaign Redefines Shared Parenting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – In a progressive move for shared parenting, Dettol, India's leading germ protection brand, has unveiled its Father's Day campaign, #DadsCanToo. This initiative acknowledges the evolving role of parenting, encouraging fathers to actively engage in baby care tasks, thus creating a healthier, more balanced family dynamic.

The campaign is based on findings that only 6% of baby-related tasks biologically require mothers, leaving a vast majority which fathers can manage equally well. By involving fathers more in child care, Dettol aims to ease the burden on mothers and foster early parent-child bonding, leveraging its trusted Antiseptic Liquid.

Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director at Reckitt, highlights the importance of empowering fathers with the confidence and skills for effective parenting. Backed by thoughtful creative input from Leo India, the #DadsCanToo campaign aspires to bridge traditional gender roles and encourage a collaborative approach to parenting, marking a cultural shift.

