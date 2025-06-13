Dettol's #DadsCanToo Campaign Redefines Shared Parenting

New Delhi, Delhi, India – In a progressive move for shared parenting, Dettol, India's leading germ protection brand, has unveiled its Father's Day campaign, #DadsCanToo. This initiative acknowledges the evolving role of parenting, encouraging fathers to actively engage in baby care tasks, thus creating a healthier, more balanced family dynamic.

The campaign is based on findings that only 6% of baby-related tasks biologically require mothers, leaving a vast majority which fathers can manage equally well. By involving fathers more in child care, Dettol aims to ease the burden on mothers and foster early parent-child bonding, leveraging its trusted Antiseptic Liquid.

Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director at Reckitt, highlights the importance of empowering fathers with the confidence and skills for effective parenting. Backed by thoughtful creative input from Leo India, the #DadsCanToo campaign aspires to bridge traditional gender roles and encourage a collaborative approach to parenting, marking a cultural shift.