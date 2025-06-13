Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: A Nation in Mourning
Former Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari expressed sorrow over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Bhandari extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
In a heartfelt expression of grief, Nepal's former President, Bidya Devi Bhandari, lamented the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 241 fatalities.
Through a social media post, Bhandari shared her condolences, specifically mourning the loss of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, remembered for his hospitality during her state visit.
She paid tribute to all victims, including students, local residents, and crew, while extending sympathies to the grieving families and hoping for the swift recovery of those injured in this devastating incident.
