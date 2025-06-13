Left Menu

Tragic Flight Crash Claims Life of Aspiring Doctor Aryan Rajput

Aryan Rajput, a 19-year-old medical student from Gwalior, was among the victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner tragedy claimed his life, cutting short his dreams of becoming a doctor. His family remains in shock as they await his body on Friday night.

Updated: 13-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:33 IST
  • India

Aryan Rajput, a promising 19-year-old medical student from Gwalior, tragically lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The disaster struck minutes after takeoff, claiming the lives of several individuals, including Rajput, who was known for his dedication to his studies.

According to Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena, arrangements are underway to repatriate his body to Gwalior late on Friday night. Rajput, a first-year student at B J Medical College, had a promising future in medicine, leaving his village of Jigsawli to pursue his dreams.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it crashed into the medical college premises. Rajput's cousin, Bhikham, recounted the tragic moment, noting he was dining in the hostel when the disaster unfolded. The family remains in deep shock, and grief envelopes the small village.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

