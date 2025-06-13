Tragic Flight Crash Claims Life of Aspiring Doctor Aryan Rajput

Aryan Rajput, a promising 19-year-old medical student from Gwalior, tragically lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The disaster struck minutes after takeoff, claiming the lives of several individuals, including Rajput, who was known for his dedication to his studies.

According to Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena, arrangements are underway to repatriate his body to Gwalior late on Friday night. Rajput, a first-year student at B J Medical College, had a promising future in medicine, leaving his village of Jigsawli to pursue his dreams.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it crashed into the medical college premises. Rajput's cousin, Bhikham, recounted the tragic moment, noting he was dining in the hostel when the disaster unfolded. The family remains in deep shock, and grief envelopes the small village.

(With inputs from agencies.)