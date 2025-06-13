The Great Golden Toilet Heist: Crime and Consumer Culture

In a daring theft that stirred both disbelief and intrigue, two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from Blenheim Palace have been sentenced to over two years in prison. The 18-carat, fully functional toilet, crafted by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, disappeared during a brazen heist in September 2019.

Valued at more than its weight in gold, the controversial artwork, titled "America," served as a satirical commentary on consumer culture. It had previously been displayed at prestigious venues such as The Guggenheim Museum. Despite the arrest and sentencing of James Sheen and Michael Jones, the piece has never been recovered, reinforcing its status as an elusive symbol of opulence.

The robbery, executed in less than six minutes, involved smashing a window of the historic Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The incident caused significant damage to the property, which once served as the birthplace of Winston Churchill. The art world remains in anticipation, as "America" remains one of history's most audacious unsolved art heists.

(With inputs from agencies.)