Left Menu

Snake Stunt for Social Media Turns Deadly for Farmer

A 50-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar, is in critical condition after a snake bit his tongue during a social media stunt attempt. The incident occurred in Haibatpur village, Amroha district, and has evoked widespread criticism. Kumar, under the influence, aimed to kiss the snake for a viral video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:56 IST
Snake Stunt for Social Media Turns Deadly for Farmer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 50-year-old farmer from Haibatpur village in Amroha district is in critical condition following a snake bite that occurred during an attempted social media stunt. Jitendra Kumar, under the influence of intoxicants, tried to kiss the reptile in a bid to create a viral video.

The incident, which unfolded on Friday evening, has generated widespread disbelief and criticism online. Eyewitnesses recounted that Kumar, hoping to impress viewers, posed with the snake in front of several onlookers who recorded the dangerous act. Unfortunately, the stunt took a grim turn when the snake bit his tongue.

After the bite, Kumar's health worsened rapidly, necessitating immediate medical intervention. He was transported to a local hospital and subsequently to a private facility in Moradabad, where he remains in critical condition in the ICU. Local village head, Jaikirat Singh, described the commotion caused by the snake's emergence and the subsequent chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025