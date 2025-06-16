Snake Stunt for Social Media Turns Deadly for Farmer

In a shocking turn of events, a 50-year-old farmer from Haibatpur village in Amroha district is in critical condition following a snake bite that occurred during an attempted social media stunt. Jitendra Kumar, under the influence of intoxicants, tried to kiss the reptile in a bid to create a viral video.

The incident, which unfolded on Friday evening, has generated widespread disbelief and criticism online. Eyewitnesses recounted that Kumar, hoping to impress viewers, posed with the snake in front of several onlookers who recorded the dangerous act. Unfortunately, the stunt took a grim turn when the snake bit his tongue.

After the bite, Kumar's health worsened rapidly, necessitating immediate medical intervention. He was transported to a local hospital and subsequently to a private facility in Moradabad, where he remains in critical condition in the ICU. Local village head, Jaikirat Singh, described the commotion caused by the snake's emergence and the subsequent chaos.

