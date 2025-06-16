Left Menu

Nishaanchi: Kashyap's Crime Drama Debut Set to Thrill Theatres

Amazon MGM Studios announces Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' set for theatrical release on September 19. The crime drama, starring Aaishvary Thackeray, explores the diverse paths of two brothers. Supported by Amazon MGM, the film features raw emotions and a unique creative vision, with a strong focus on its music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon MGM Studios revealed on Monday that Anurag Kashyap's much-anticipated crime drama, 'Nishaanchi', will release in theaters on September 19. The film highlights the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray and explores the diverging lives of two brothers.

Kashyap mentioned that the screenplay was penned in 2016, finding its support eventually from Amazon MGM. He emphasized the profound human emotions enveloped in the story, blending elements like love, crime, and redemption.

Nikhil Madhok of Amazon MGM lauded Kashyap's storytelling and announced a series of theatrical releases in the future. 'Nishaanchi' promises an intricate narrative, strong music, and appeals to a diverse audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

