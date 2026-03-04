Left Menu

Reviving SDF: Chamling's Call to Rebuild a Political Legacy

Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling urged party members to help revive the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) as a formidable political entity. With no MLAs since 2024, Chamling emphasizes the need for SDF to uphold Sikkim’s democratic values and unique identity amid challenges from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:11 IST
In a stirring address at the Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) 34th foundation day, former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling called on party members to help rejuvenate the political force he led for 25 years. Chamling highlighted the need to restore the SDF's influence in Sikkim's political landscape.

The SDF, which lacks representation in the state assembly since 2024, faces significant challenges as members have defected to the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). Chamling criticized the Prem Singh Tamang government, claiming it has faltered in delivering good governance and protecting Sikkim's unique identity.

Chamling emphasized that the SDF remains the true guardian of Sikkim's special constitutional provisions as outlined in Article 371(F). The event saw a strong turnout of SDF supporters rallying behind Chamling's vision of reviving the party and championing the rights of the Sikkimese people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

