Louvre Shut Down: Staff Protest Over Conditions Leaves Thousands Waiting

The Louvre Museum in Paris experienced a delayed opening due to staff protests over working conditions. Union representative Sarah Sefian explained that the movement was spontaneous, involving staff frustrated over overcrowding and understaffing. The museum remained closed as talks with leadership occurred, leaving visitors in long lines.

Updated: 16-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:40 IST
Louvre Shut Down: Staff Protest Over Conditions Leaves Thousands Waiting
The renowned Louvre Museum in Paris faced an unexpected closure on Monday due to staff protests concerning their working conditions. Thousands of visitors were seen waiting in long, stagnant queues outside the museum, as staff members rallied against deteriorating work environments.

Union representative Sarah Sefian of CGT-Culture outlined that the protest arose from a spontaneous uprising among front-line staff, which included gallery attendants, receptionists, and security personnel. The primary issues stressed were overcrowding and chronic understaffing. Sefian commented that the initial monthly information session quickly escalated into a widespread demonstration of dissatisfaction.

Gatherings were held in the museum's auditorium, where staff awaited management discussions. As lines extended past I.M. Pei's architectural marvel, many ticket-holders abandoned their wait, forming a misleading impression of movement. The museum's website advised patrons of potential delays, with a possible afternoon reopening if negotiations proceeded positively.

