Nicholas Galitzine Wraps 'Masters of the Universe' with He-Man Enthusiasm

Actor Nicholas Galitzine, set to star in 'Masters of the Universe', expressed his excitement and pride in completing the project as He-Man. The much-anticipated film, with a star-studded cast, is slated to premiere in June 2026. Detailed plotlines remain confidential, promising suspense for fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:41 IST
Nicholas Galitzine (image source: Instagram/nicholasgalitzine). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nicholas Galitzine recently shared his thrill about completing his role in the upcoming 'Masters of the Universe' film, revealing glimpses of his transformation into the iconic character He-Man. While expressing gratitude to the team involved, Galitzine noted the unique opportunity and immense responsibility of embodying Adam/He-Man on screen.

The film, helmed by director Travis Knight, follows the story of Prince Adam's metamorphosis into He-Man, using his Power Sword to harness superhuman abilities, crucial for protecting his realm, Eternia, and the legendary Castle Grayskull. With its script crafted by Chris Butler, the movie stars a notable ensemble including Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Notably, Mendes also marked the conclusion of her role as Teela, capturing her final on-set moments in a TikTok video. Scheduled for a June 5, 2026 release, 'Masters of the Universe' maintains its air of mystery, keeping plot specifics under wraps while stoking anticipation among fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

