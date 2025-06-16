Nicholas Galitzine Wraps 'Masters of the Universe' with He-Man Enthusiasm

Actor Nicholas Galitzine recently shared his thrill about completing his role in the upcoming 'Masters of the Universe' film, revealing glimpses of his transformation into the iconic character He-Man. While expressing gratitude to the team involved, Galitzine noted the unique opportunity and immense responsibility of embodying Adam/He-Man on screen.

The film, helmed by director Travis Knight, follows the story of Prince Adam's metamorphosis into He-Man, using his Power Sword to harness superhuman abilities, crucial for protecting his realm, Eternia, and the legendary Castle Grayskull. With its script crafted by Chris Butler, the movie stars a notable ensemble including Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Notably, Mendes also marked the conclusion of her role as Teela, capturing her final on-set moments in a TikTok video. Scheduled for a June 5, 2026 release, 'Masters of the Universe' maintains its air of mystery, keeping plot specifics under wraps while stoking anticipation among fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)