Renewed India-Cyprus Ties: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held extensive discussions on strengthening bilateral ties between India and Cyprus. The talks covered a range of areas, including defense, security, trade, technology, and healthcare. The leaders expressed their concern over ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe and emphasized a call for dialogue and resolution.

Modi's visit to Cyprus, his first in over two decades, came at a significant time given Cyprus' tense relations with Turkiye. The leaders reaffirmed their opposition to terrorism and highlighted the need for accountability for perpetrators. Modi's visit also marked a step towards a strategic roadmap focusing on trade, investments, and cultural integration.

During the visit, an MoU was signed to establish an India Studies Chair at the University of Nicosia, symbolizing a commitment to enhancing academic and cultural ties. Both nations stressed mutual respect for sovereignty and territory, with plans to foster economic collaboration through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)