Renewed India-Cyprus Ties: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides engaged in comprehensive discussions to bolster the strategic and cultural partnership between India and Cyprus. Key themes included cooperation in trade, security, and sustainable development, emphasizing dialogue over conflict, and reinforcing mutual opposition to terrorism and extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held extensive discussions on strengthening bilateral ties between India and Cyprus. The talks covered a range of areas, including defense, security, trade, technology, and healthcare. The leaders expressed their concern over ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe and emphasized a call for dialogue and resolution.

Modi's visit to Cyprus, his first in over two decades, came at a significant time given Cyprus' tense relations with Turkiye. The leaders reaffirmed their opposition to terrorism and highlighted the need for accountability for perpetrators. Modi's visit also marked a step towards a strategic roadmap focusing on trade, investments, and cultural integration.

During the visit, an MoU was signed to establish an India Studies Chair at the University of Nicosia, symbolizing a commitment to enhancing academic and cultural ties. Both nations stressed mutual respect for sovereignty and territory, with plans to foster economic collaboration through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

