Andhra Pradesh Set for 11th International Yoga Day Spectacle

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called upon the residents of the state to participate actively in the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day celebrations. Slated for June 21 in Vizag, the event will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to attend the grand occasion set to showcase India's gift to the world—yoga.

Highlighting the significance of yoga as a unifying force, the Governor emphasized participation to ensure the event's success. He noted the record participation expected, with over five lakh attendees in Visakhapatnam alone, marking it as one of the largest synchronized yoga events globally.

The 'Yogandhra' program, a month-long initiative launched on May 21, served as a prelude to the celebrations, drawing enormous public engagement and setting the stage for a harmonious gathering emphasizing unity of mind, body, and nature.

