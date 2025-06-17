Andhra Pradesh Set for 11th International Yoga Day Spectacle
Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh encourages participation in the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21 in Vizag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event, which aims to highlight yoga's unifying qualities. The 'Yogandhra' program saw significant local engagement ahead of the main celebration.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called upon the residents of the state to participate actively in the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day celebrations. Slated for June 21 in Vizag, the event will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to attend the grand occasion set to showcase India's gift to the world—yoga.
Highlighting the significance of yoga as a unifying force, the Governor emphasized participation to ensure the event's success. He noted the record participation expected, with over five lakh attendees in Visakhapatnam alone, marking it as one of the largest synchronized yoga events globally.
The 'Yogandhra' program, a month-long initiative launched on May 21, served as a prelude to the celebrations, drawing enormous public engagement and setting the stage for a harmonious gathering emphasizing unity of mind, body, and nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India is 3rd largest domestic civil aviation market in world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
India investing in world-class airports; number of airports rises to 162 from 74: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
Govt taking all steps to make India global manufacturing hub: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.
Dire Need for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza, Says Prime Minister
India's aviation sector is a key player in global air transport industry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IATA AGM.