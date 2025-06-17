Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Set for 11th International Yoga Day Spectacle

Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh encourages participation in the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21 in Vizag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event, which aims to highlight yoga's unifying qualities. The 'Yogandhra' program saw significant local engagement ahead of the main celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh Set for 11th International Yoga Day Spectacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called upon the residents of the state to participate actively in the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day celebrations. Slated for June 21 in Vizag, the event will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to attend the grand occasion set to showcase India's gift to the world—yoga.

Highlighting the significance of yoga as a unifying force, the Governor emphasized participation to ensure the event's success. He noted the record participation expected, with over five lakh attendees in Visakhapatnam alone, marking it as one of the largest synchronized yoga events globally.

The 'Yogandhra' program, a month-long initiative launched on May 21, served as a prelude to the celebrations, drawing enormous public engagement and setting the stage for a harmonious gathering emphasizing unity of mind, body, and nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025