Netherlands Welcomes New Coalition Under Youngest Prime Minister

Rob Jetten, aged 38, assumes leadership of a new minority Dutch coalition government as the youngest prime minister. Leading a centrist administration, he will rely heavily on negotiation skills to pass laws and stabilize governance, with King Willem-Alexander officiating the swearing-in ceremony at The Hague.

Updated: 23-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political shift, Dutch King Willem-Alexander has officially sworn in Rob Jetten as the leader of a new minority coalition government. At just 38 years old, Jetten becomes the Netherlands' youngest-ever prime minister, embarking on a challenging journey to navigate a fragmented political landscape.

The coalition comprises Jetten's centrist D66 party, alongside the centre-right Christian Democrats and People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. Together, they possess 66 of the 150 lower house parliamentary seats, necessitating Jetten to engage with opposition lawmakers for legislative support.

The official ceremony took place at the ornate Orange Hall, nestled in a forest near The Hague, 117 days post-national elections. Following the customary Cabinet photo, the new government is set to commence duties with its inaugural meeting, as the king extends his best wishes amid the current climate of uncertainty.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

