Netherlands Welcomes New Coalition Under Youngest Prime Minister

In a significant political shift, Dutch King Willem-Alexander has officially sworn in Rob Jetten as the leader of a new minority coalition government. At just 38 years old, Jetten becomes the Netherlands' youngest-ever prime minister, embarking on a challenging journey to navigate a fragmented political landscape.

The coalition comprises Jetten's centrist D66 party, alongside the centre-right Christian Democrats and People's Party for Freedom and Democracy. Together, they possess 66 of the 150 lower house parliamentary seats, necessitating Jetten to engage with opposition lawmakers for legislative support.

The official ceremony took place at the ornate Orange Hall, nestled in a forest near The Hague, 117 days post-national elections. Following the customary Cabinet photo, the new government is set to commence duties with its inaugural meeting, as the king extends his best wishes amid the current climate of uncertainty.