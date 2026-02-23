Rob Jetten: Breaking New Ground as Netherlands' Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

In a historic political shift, Rob Jetten has assumed office as the Netherlands' youngest and first openly gay prime minister. At 38, Jetten leads a minority coalition, succeeding Christian Democrat Ruud Lubbers, who held the age record since 1982.

Jetten's political ascent began nearly a decade ago when he secured a parliamentary seat as part of the centrist D66 party. Initially characterized as ''Robot'' Jetten for his rehearsed responses, he has since won public favor with a more personable demeanor, underscored by his popular appearance on the quiz show ''The Smartest Person.''

A former cabinet member under NATO chief Mark Rutte, Jetten advocated for ambitious climate legislation aimed at a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. The coalition he leads, lacking a parliamentary majority, will require strategic collaborations to push his agenda forward.

