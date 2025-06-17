Carla Gugino Joins Star-studded Cast of 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth'

Carla Gugino is set to join an ensemble cast in 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth', led by Brad Pitt and directed by David Fincher, Deadline reports. The film also features headliners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scott Caan.

According to sources, the storyline revisits one of Quentin Tarantino's legendary characters, with Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. While specifics of Gugino's character are not yet public, anticipation builds as production is slated to commence later this year.

Gugino, acclaimed for her recent roles in 'The Friend' and the upcoming 'Heads of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena, also earned a Critics Choice nomination for her performance in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'. Her television repertoire includes credits in 'Jett', 'The Girls on the Bus', 'Leopard Skin', and 'The Haunting of Hill House'.

(With inputs from agencies.)