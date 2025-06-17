Left Menu

Carla Gugino Joins Star-studded Cast of 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth'

Carla Gugino joins Brad Pitt in 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth', directed by David Fincher. Alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Elizabeth Debicki, the film will revisit Pitt's role from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Gugino's role remains undisclosed as production begins later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:17 IST
Carla Gugino Joins Star-studded Cast of 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth'
Actor Carla Gugino (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Carla Gugino is set to join an ensemble cast in 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth', led by Brad Pitt and directed by David Fincher, Deadline reports. The film also features headliners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, and Scott Caan.

According to sources, the storyline revisits one of Quentin Tarantino's legendary characters, with Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. While specifics of Gugino's character are not yet public, anticipation builds as production is slated to commence later this year.

Gugino, acclaimed for her recent roles in 'The Friend' and the upcoming 'Heads of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena, also earned a Critics Choice nomination for her performance in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'. Her television repertoire includes credits in 'Jett', 'The Girls on the Bus', 'Leopard Skin', and 'The Haunting of Hill House'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025