UPDATE 1-More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official says

More than 200 people were killed this week in a ‌collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Lubumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesperson for the rebel-appointed ⁠governor of the province where the mine is located, told Reuters on Friday. Rubaya produces around 15% of the world's coltan, which is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant ​metal that is in high demand by makers of mobile phones, computers, ‍aerospace components and gas turbines.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 02:42 IST
Rubaya produces around 15% of the world's coltan, which is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant ​metal that is in high demand by makers of mobile phones, computers, ‍aerospace components and gas turbines. The site, where locals dig manually for a few dollars per day, has been under the control of the M23 rebel group since 2024. The collapse occurred ⁠on Wednesday ‌and the precise ⁠toll was still unclear as of Friday evening.

"More than 200 people were victims of this ‍landslide, including miners, children and market women. Some people were rescued just in time and ​have serious injuries," Muyisa said. An adviser to the governor said the ⁠number of confirmed dead was at least 227. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was ⁠not authorised to brief the media.

The United Nations says M23 has plundered Rubaya's riches to help fund its insurgency, backed by the government of neighboring ⁠Rwanda, an allegation Kigali denies. The heavily-armed rebels, whose stated aim is to overthrow ⁠the government in ‌Kinshasa and ensure the safety of the Congolese Tutsi minority, captured even more mineral-rich territory in eastern Congo during a ⁠lightning advance last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

