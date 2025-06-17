Left Menu

Streaming Services Surpass Broadcast and Cable in TV Viewership

Streaming services have overtaken broadcast and cable TV in the U.S., capturing 44.8% of total TV usage in May. YouTube leads with 12.5% of viewership. This shift, accelerated by the pandemic, signifies a change in media preferences as on-demand content becomes more popular, affecting advertisers and creators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:22 IST
Streaming Services Surpass Broadcast and Cable in TV Viewership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Streaming services have made a significant leap in the TV landscape by surpassing both broadcast and cable television in the United States. In May, these digital platforms grabbed 44.8% of total TV viewership, according to Nielsen's monthly report, The Gauge.

YouTube led the charge with 12.5% of the viewership, the highest for any streaming service. Meanwhile, free ad-supported services like PlutoTV, Roku Channel, and Tubi collectively captured 5.7% of the audience.

The rise of streaming, bolstered by pandemic-driven home entertainment needs, marks a decisive shift toward on-demand content. This evolution is reshaping traditional TV norms and carrying significant ramifications for advertisers and content creators.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025