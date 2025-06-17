Streaming Services Surpass Broadcast and Cable in TV Viewership
Streaming services have overtaken broadcast and cable TV in the U.S., capturing 44.8% of total TV usage in May. YouTube leads with 12.5% of viewership. This shift, accelerated by the pandemic, signifies a change in media preferences as on-demand content becomes more popular, affecting advertisers and creators.
Streaming services have made a significant leap in the TV landscape by surpassing both broadcast and cable television in the United States. In May, these digital platforms grabbed 44.8% of total TV viewership, according to Nielsen's monthly report, The Gauge.
YouTube led the charge with 12.5% of the viewership, the highest for any streaming service. Meanwhile, free ad-supported services like PlutoTV, Roku Channel, and Tubi collectively captured 5.7% of the audience.
The rise of streaming, bolstered by pandemic-driven home entertainment needs, marks a decisive shift toward on-demand content. This evolution is reshaping traditional TV norms and carrying significant ramifications for advertisers and content creators.