With the Super Bowl just two months away from returning to Levi's Stadium, Patrick Willis, the former San Francisco 49ers linebacker, is hopeful his old team will play on their home turf and secure the championship, joining a select club of teams with such an achievement.

Despite significant injuries to key players, the 49ers have remained competitive this season, standing at 9-4 and aiming for the playoffs. Willis emphasizes the Bay Area's anticipation of hosting the week-long football celebration and the potential impact on fans and the community.

In retirement, Willis remains actively engaged with the 49ers and his foundation. He highlights the Bay Area's vibrant sports culture, urging fans to participate in the Super Bowl Experience, even if they can't attend the game. The event seeks to leave a lasting impression and encourage future visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)