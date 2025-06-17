Tearful Farewells: Honoring Fallen Heroes of Air India Tragedy
The last rites for Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, Aparna Mahadik, and Maithili Patil, victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, were conducted in Mumbai and Raigad. The tragic crash of the London-bound flight on June 12 resulted in high casualties. Families and dignitaries offered emotional tributes to the deceased.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Emotions ran high on Tuesday as funeral ceremonies were held for the three victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The deceased included Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, and crew member Maithili Patil.
Sabharwal's remains were cremated at Chakala in Mumbai, while Patil was laid to rest in Raigad district. Mahadik's funeral took place in Goregaon.
The crash of Air India flight AI-171 on June 12 resulted in the loss of all but one onboard and fatalities on the ground. Families, along with public figures, gathered to pay their final respects.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives
Country also lost former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, in the tragedy: President Murmu on Ahmedabad plane crash.
Global Leaders Express Sympathy for India After Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Kerala Official Suspended for Inflammatory Post on Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim
Global Sympathy Pours in After Devastating Ahmedabad Plane Crash