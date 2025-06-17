Tearful Farewells: Honoring Fallen Heroes of Air India Tragedy

Emotions ran high on Tuesday as funeral ceremonies were held for the three victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The deceased included Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, and crew member Maithili Patil.

Sabharwal's remains were cremated at Chakala in Mumbai, while Patil was laid to rest in Raigad district. Mahadik's funeral took place in Goregaon.

The crash of Air India flight AI-171 on June 12 resulted in the loss of all but one onboard and fatalities on the ground. Families, along with public figures, gathered to pay their final respects.