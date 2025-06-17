Left Menu

Tearful Farewells: Honoring Fallen Heroes of Air India Tragedy

The last rites for Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, Aparna Mahadik, and Maithili Patil, victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, were conducted in Mumbai and Raigad. The tragic crash of the London-bound flight on June 12 resulted in high casualties. Families and dignitaries offered emotional tributes to the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:42 IST
Tearful Farewells: Honoring Fallen Heroes of Air India Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emotions ran high on Tuesday as funeral ceremonies were held for the three victims of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The deceased included Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, and crew member Maithili Patil.

Sabharwal's remains were cremated at Chakala in Mumbai, while Patil was laid to rest in Raigad district. Mahadik's funeral took place in Goregaon.

The crash of Air India flight AI-171 on June 12 resulted in the loss of all but one onboard and fatalities on the ground. Families, along with public figures, gathered to pay their final respects.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025