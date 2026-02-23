Left Menu

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Slams CBI Probe Request into Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash

Rohit Pawar criticizes Maharashtra's decision for a CBI probe into the plane crash of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, fearing delays. Questioning the black box's condition, he urges Civil Aviation Minister's replacement until an investigation concludes, suspecting procedural irregularities. Calls for unity within political factions ahead of Rajya Sabha discussions.

Updated: 23-02-2026 14:46 IST
NCP leader Rohit Pawar has sharply criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to initiate a CBI probe into the plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He argued that the move would only cause unnecessary delays in the investigation.

Speaking at Vidhan Bhavan, Pawar stressed that only a fraction of the crash details have been disclosed, while crucial information remains undisclosed. Raising suspicions over the destruction of the aircraft's black box, he warned of potential repercussions if irregularities surface.

Rohit Pawar also insisted that Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu step down until the investigation's conclusion, asserting that any governmental misconduct could lead to severe consequences. Meanwhile, amidst political endeavors, he emphasized the importance of unity within his party, particularly concerning the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

