NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Slams CBI Probe Request into Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash

NCP leader Rohit Pawar has sharply criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to initiate a CBI probe into the plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He argued that the move would only cause unnecessary delays in the investigation.

Speaking at Vidhan Bhavan, Pawar stressed that only a fraction of the crash details have been disclosed, while crucial information remains undisclosed. Raising suspicions over the destruction of the aircraft's black box, he warned of potential repercussions if irregularities surface.

Rohit Pawar also insisted that Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu step down until the investigation's conclusion, asserting that any governmental misconduct could lead to severe consequences. Meanwhile, amidst political endeavors, he emphasized the importance of unity within his party, particularly concerning the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

