Glen Powell Takes Center Stage in Ron Howard's New Firefighter Drama

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard teams up with Amazon MGM Studios to helm a riveting new firefighter film starring Glen Powell. The screenplay, skillfully pitched by Christina Hodson, reshapes the classic narrative of friendship and valor amid disaster, capturing audiences with its emotional depth.

The story trails two childhood friends who reunite as elite firefighters, deploying their skills to combat a wave of destructive fires across Texas. In their struggle, they must mend past rifts and reignite their camaraderie. This high-stakes drama features a powerhouse production team with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody from Imagine Entertainment, alongside Dan Cohen and Glen Powell of Barnstorm.

Christina Hodson serves as executive producer, further solidifying her reputation in the industry. Meanwhile, Powell's career continues to accelerate; with projects like 'Twisters', and 'Hit Man'—earning him a Golden Globe nod—and anticipated roles in the series 'Chad Powers' and 'The Running Man', directed by Edgar Wright, set for release on November 7. His versatility shines through, as he recently wrapped up the production of 'Huntington', a gripping revenge thriller.