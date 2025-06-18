Left Menu

Glen Powell Takes Center Stage in Ron Howard's New Firefighter Drama

Glen Powell stars in Ron Howard's firefighter film, a project by Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment. The story follows two friends reconnecting as elite firefighters facing Texas wildfires. Powell continues to build an impressive acting portfolio with multiple upcoming productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:29 IST
Glen Powell Takes Center Stage in Ron Howard's New Firefighter Drama
Glen Powell (Photo/Instagram/@glenpowell). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard teams up with Amazon MGM Studios to helm a riveting new firefighter film starring Glen Powell. The screenplay, skillfully pitched by Christina Hodson, reshapes the classic narrative of friendship and valor amid disaster, capturing audiences with its emotional depth.

The story trails two childhood friends who reunite as elite firefighters, deploying their skills to combat a wave of destructive fires across Texas. In their struggle, they must mend past rifts and reignite their camaraderie. This high-stakes drama features a powerhouse production team with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody from Imagine Entertainment, alongside Dan Cohen and Glen Powell of Barnstorm.

Christina Hodson serves as executive producer, further solidifying her reputation in the industry. Meanwhile, Powell's career continues to accelerate; with projects like 'Twisters', and 'Hit Man'—earning him a Golden Globe nod—and anticipated roles in the series 'Chad Powers' and 'The Running Man', directed by Edgar Wright, set for release on November 7. His versatility shines through, as he recently wrapped up the production of 'Huntington', a gripping revenge thriller.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025