Sahitya Akademi Announces Yuva Puraskar Winners

Sahitya Akademi has announced the Yuva Puraskar recipients, honoring 23 writers including Advait Kottary and Parvati Tirkey, with no award in Dogri. The announcement included the Bal Sahitya Puraskar winners, with a special event planned for award distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:18 IST
The Sahitya Akademi unveiled the names of the 23 favored writers set to receive the prestigious Yuva Puraskar, an accolade that extends across multiple languages. The diverse lineup includes notable names like English novelist Advait Kottary, for his narrative on 'Siddhartha: The Boy Who Became the Buddha,' and Hindi poet Parvati Tirkey for 'Phir Ugna.'

The decision was ratified during the Executive Board's assembly, under the helm of President Madhav Kaushik. The jury panel, consisting of three experts per language, meticulously selected the winners in alignment with established protocols. However, this year, no prize will grace the Dogri language category. Alongside, the Sahitya Akademi divulged the victors of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, a distinct recognition for 24 authors.

As per tradition, winners are to be honored with a ceremonial copper plaque and a monetary reward of Rs 50,000 during an upcoming formal event. The awardees cut across linguistic lines, with representation from Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and others, marking a significant celebration of linguistic diversity in literature.

