Bharat Shree Rashtriya Ratna Awards: Celebrating Excellence Across India

The 2026 Bharat Shree Rashtriya Ratna Puraskar took center stage on February 21st in Dehradun, hosted by the esteemed Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE). The event was held at the Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited in the presence of prominent dignitaries.

Honoring exceptional contributions to education, social service, innovation, and leadership, the awards highlighted the role of excellence and integrity in nation-building. Distinguished personalities including Dr. Priti Waghela and Mr. Dhairya Rupesh Waghela were among those celebrated for their remarkable achievements.

With a commitment to transparency and fairness in its selection process, ISRHE continues to champion the values of service and ethical leadership across diverse fields, furthering their mission of fostering educational and social excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)