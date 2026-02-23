Political Thrillers Steal the Spotlight at BAFTA Film Awards

The BAFTA Film Awards saw a night dominated by politically charged narratives as 'One Battle After Another' took home six awards, including the coveted Best Picture. Paul Thomas Anderson was honored with Best Director for his work on the same film, while 'Sinners' won three awards, including Best Original Screenplay.

British and Hollywood stars gathered in London for the prestigious ceremony, with notable attendees including Leonardo DiCaprio and the Princess of Wales. The awards serve as a precursor to the Oscars, where 'Sinners' leads with a record 16 nominations.

The event also recognized significant themes reflecting real-world issues, with Alan Cumming noting the challenging subject matter tackled by the nominees. Amidst the glitz, the atmosphere resonated with global socio-political echoes, capturing a cinematic spectrum from child death to political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)