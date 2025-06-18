Unmasking the Dual Identities: Women Breaking Crime Stereotypes

In recent months, a string of cases involving women accused of murdering their husbands has sparked widespread media attention and societal debate across India. Figures like Sonam Raghuvanshi have become household names as their stories unfold with sensational coverage, turning a critical lens onto stereotypes about femininity and crime.

The prevailing view in society often portrays women as caregivers, which makes their involvement in violent crimes particularly shocking. Social experts highlight that when women break out of these traditional roles, it not only challenges societal norms but also results in double standards of judgment compared to male counterparts. British criminologist Frances Heidensohn coined this societal reaction as the 'double deviance theory.'

Despite the low numbers of crimes committed by women, these instances, whether due to empowerment or underlying victimization, leave a significant impact on public perception. Experts argue for a nuanced understanding of female criminality, urging caution against a uniform approach to crime and punishment, ensuring that gender and contextual factors are duly considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)