Left Menu

Unmasking the Dual Identities: Women Breaking Crime Stereotypes

The involvement of women in crimes, often leading to their depiction as 'husband killers', challenges societal norms and raises questions about gender, empowerment, and criminality. With media sensationalism and societal stigmas at play, the narrative of female crime unveils issues of misogyny and the impact of cultural conditioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:57 IST
Unmasking the Dual Identities: Women Breaking Crime Stereotypes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent months, a string of cases involving women accused of murdering their husbands has sparked widespread media attention and societal debate across India. Figures like Sonam Raghuvanshi have become household names as their stories unfold with sensational coverage, turning a critical lens onto stereotypes about femininity and crime.

The prevailing view in society often portrays women as caregivers, which makes their involvement in violent crimes particularly shocking. Social experts highlight that when women break out of these traditional roles, it not only challenges societal norms but also results in double standards of judgment compared to male counterparts. British criminologist Frances Heidensohn coined this societal reaction as the 'double deviance theory.'

Despite the low numbers of crimes committed by women, these instances, whether due to empowerment or underlying victimization, leave a significant impact on public perception. Experts argue for a nuanced understanding of female criminality, urging caution against a uniform approach to crime and punishment, ensuring that gender and contextual factors are duly considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025