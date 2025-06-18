Left Menu

Diddy Combs' Trial Faces Delay as Juror's Health Sparks Controversy

The trial of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, facing charges including sex trafficking, was delayed due to juror illness. A dismissed juror's absence has drawn criticism from Combs' defense team, citing potential prejudice against a fair trial. Proceedings are set to resume on June 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:45 IST
Diddy Combs' Trial Faces Delay as Juror's Health Sparks Controversy
Sean "Diddy" Combs (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the ongoing federal trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs for accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering, a delay was announced in the New York City court proceedings. According to E! News, Judge Arun Subramanian postponed the June 18 session after a juror fell ill, experiencing vertigo and was unable to attend.

Vertigo, a condition that causes prolonged dizziness, was cited as the reason for the juror's absence, potentially linked to more severe health issues, including nausea and mobility challenges, as outlined by the Cleveland Clinic. Following the adjournment, the judge indicated a resumption at 9 a.m. on June 20, having previously dismissed the juror for candor concerns raised earlier.

The defense for Combs argues this removal prejudices the fairness of the trial, particularly citing no solid grounds for the juror's dismissal. Meanwhile, Combs, who faces counts of racketeering and sex trafficking, maintains a plea of not guilty, as confirmed by E! News and other outlets.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025