Diddy Combs' Trial Faces Delay as Juror's Health Sparks Controversy

In the ongoing federal trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs for accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering, a delay was announced in the New York City court proceedings. According to E! News, Judge Arun Subramanian postponed the June 18 session after a juror fell ill, experiencing vertigo and was unable to attend.

Vertigo, a condition that causes prolonged dizziness, was cited as the reason for the juror's absence, potentially linked to more severe health issues, including nausea and mobility challenges, as outlined by the Cleveland Clinic. Following the adjournment, the judge indicated a resumption at 9 a.m. on June 20, having previously dismissed the juror for candor concerns raised earlier.

The defense for Combs argues this removal prejudices the fairness of the trial, particularly citing no solid grounds for the juror's dismissal. Meanwhile, Combs, who faces counts of racketeering and sex trafficking, maintains a plea of not guilty, as confirmed by E! News and other outlets.