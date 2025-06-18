Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Movie Night & Date Highlights

Travis Kelce, recently opened up about upcoming date night plans with his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. In a candid conversation with his brother Jason Kelce, broadcast via their New Heights podcast, he disclosed their intentions to watch 'Pretty Woman', an iconic film starring Julia Roberts. The revelation was initially reported by E! News.

Although a video from a wedding they attended generated rumors of their potential marriage, Kelce clarified on June 9 that they are not married. In the intervening days, the couple was spotted enjoying dinner in Florida and attending a thrilling NHL Stanley Cup final. These sightings fuel intrigue about their relationship dynamics.

Travis and Taylor have participated in several public outings in the past few months. Apart from the NHL game, they enjoyed a summer date at the US Open alongside Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. Swift has also been a regular fixture at Kelce's games, cheering him on whenever possible, highlighting the strong support they provide each other.

