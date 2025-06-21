Tragedy Strikes: Film Industry Technician's Untimely Demise

A tragedy unfolded in south Delhi's Maidangarhi on Saturday morning as a 22-year-old man, identified as Raj Prasad, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a building, according to authorities.

The police received a call and promptly arrived at the scene, finding Prasad unresponsive. As a light technician in the film industry, Prasad had roots in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, though he lived in Chhatarpur's Suman Chowk.

Investigating officers have begun gathering evidence and have already informed Prasad's family. The circumstances leading up to this tragic incident remain under scrutiny, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)