Tragedy Strikes: Film Industry Technician's Untimely Demise
Raj Prasad, a 22-year-old light technician working in the film industry, died by suicide by jumping off a building in Delhi's Maidangarhi. The police have started an investigation, collecting evidence and recording statements from witnesses. Prasad hailed from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. His body has been sent for post-mortem.
A tragedy unfolded in south Delhi's Maidangarhi on Saturday morning as a 22-year-old man, identified as Raj Prasad, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a building, according to authorities.
The police received a call and promptly arrived at the scene, finding Prasad unresponsive. As a light technician in the film industry, Prasad had roots in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, though he lived in Chhatarpur's Suman Chowk.
Investigating officers have begun gathering evidence and have already informed Prasad's family. The circumstances leading up to this tragic incident remain under scrutiny, with further investigations underway.
