Uttar Pradesh's Amrit Sarovar Initiative Revitalizes Water Bodies and Communities

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step to rejuvenate traditional water sources by establishing over 16,000 'Amrit Sarovars' throughout the state, an official statement revealed on Saturday.

Gorakhpur district, representing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, boasts the highest number of these water bodies, with 735. Following closely are Maharajganj with more than 600 and Prayagraj with 523 sarovars.

Azamgarh and Barabanki districts also feature prominently in this initiative. The government announced that the sarovars are not only revitalizing water ecosystems but are also creating employment opportunities for rural youth and women involved in their construction and beautification.

