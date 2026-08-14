Tajikistan Objects to Airspace Breach by Afghanistan
Tajikistan's foreign ministry has issued a formal protest to Afghanistan following an airspace violation that resulted in the death of a resident in a Tajik border village. The ministry announced the incident and subsequent diplomatic communication on Friday, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
- Country:
- Tajikistan
Tajikistan's foreign ministry has filed a formal protest against Afghanistan, accusing it of breaching Tajik airspace. The allegation follows an incident where an alleged violation resulted in the death of a local resident in a border village.
The foreign ministry reported this development to Reuters on Friday, showcasing its serious diplomatic response to the purported infraction. Officials emphasized the need for accountability and rectification concerning the incident.
This event underscores the volatile nature of border relations between the two nations, with potential implications for regional security and diplomatic ties.
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