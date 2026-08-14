Inferno in Landes: Evacuations Amidst Unrelenting Wildfires

In a dramatic turn of events, French authorities have evacuated 525 residents from the village of Luglon as a wildfire sweeps through the southwestern Landes region, threatening a previously ravaged area.

The fire, which has engulfed 1,100 hectares since its onset on Thursday, now threatens to encroach within a mere two kilometers of Luglon's center. Regional official Gilles Clavreul confirmed the perilous situation, noting the relentless flames are being battled by 500 firefighters and supported by six aircraft.

With roads leading north and south of the village closed, the community braces for challenging conditions accentuated by soaring temperatures forecasted to reach 36 degrees Celsius. Authorities have not pinpointed the fire's origin, yet recent developments include the arrest of a 15-year-old, allegedly linked to a separate arson incident this summer.