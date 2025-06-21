Veteran Actor Jack Betts Passes Away at 96, Leaves a Legacy in Spaghetti Westerns and Soaps

Veteran actor Jack Betts, best remembered for his appearances in 'Spider-Man', has passed away at the age of 96. According to his nephew, Dean Sullivan, the seasoned Hollywood actor died peacefully at his home in Los Osos, California, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

A member of The Actors Studio, Betts portrayed Dr. Ivan Kipling on ABC's 'One Life to Live' from 1979 to 1985. His extensive soap opera career included performances in 'General Hospital', 'The Edge of Night', 'The Doctors', 'Another World', 'All My Children', 'Search for Tomorrow', 'Guiding Light', 'Loving', and 'Generations'.

Betts launched his foray into spaghetti Westerns by landing the starring role in Franco Giraldi's 'Sugar Colt' (1966), credited as Hunt Powers. This success led to a prolific output of approximately 15 such films through 1973. He debuted in cinema with Peter Falk in 'The Bloody Brood' (1959) and joined the cast of CBS' 'Checkmate' for its second season in 1961.

His early career also featured four appearances on CBS' 'Perry Mason' from 1961 to 1966. An assertive self-promoter, Betts convinced director Giraldi that he was an expert horseman and marksman to secure his role in 'Sugar Colt', later honing these skills at John Wayne's ranch.

Betts' legacy lives on through his nephew Dean, his nieces Lynne and Gail, and his sister Joan. (ANI)

