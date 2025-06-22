Left Menu

Divine Gathering: Ambubachi Mela Welcomes Millions to Kamakhya

The annual Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati began with the expectation of 12 lakh devotees until June 25. The event marks the goddess's ritualistic menstrual cycle. Authorities provided facilities and security for the influx of pilgrims, while the temple remained closed for four days.

Updated: 22-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:51 IST
The historic Ambubachi Mela, a sacred event at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, commenced on Sunday, drawing crowds of about 12 lakh devotees over its four-day span. The temple's gates have been shut during this period, aligning with the ritualistic menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya.

On social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the gathering as a divine celebration of Maa Kamakhya's spirituality, extending a warm welcome to pilgrims flocking to Assam. Authorities confirmed the closure of the temple doors at 2.56 pm on Sunday, with plans to reopen them for worship after 3.19 am on Thursday.

Preparing for the large turnout, officials established temporary accommodations for 20,000 attendees, with extensive medical, security, and logistical provisions in place. The area surrounding the temple is restricted to vehicle access, except for essential services, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for the visiting devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

