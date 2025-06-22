Revitalizing Heritage: The Grand Plan for Punaura Dham Janki Mandir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has revealed the finalized design for the grand reconstruction of the Janki Mandir at Punauradham, Sitamarhi, a revered site considered the birthplace of Hindu goddess Sita.

In efforts to hasten the project, the Bihar government has established a dedicated trust and contracted a Noida-based firm as design consultants. This firm previously consulted on the iconic Ram temple project in Ayodhya.

The development includes pathways, parking, and thematic gates, supported by a Rs 120 crore budget. Pilgrims from across the globe are anticipated to visit the renewed site, enhancing its spiritual and cultural significance.

