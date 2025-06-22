Revitalizing Heritage: The Grand Plan for Punaura Dham Janki Mandir
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the final design for the redevelopment of Janki Mandir at Punauradham, acclaimed as the birthplace of goddess Sita. A trust has been formed to expedite completion. The project includes structures like 'Sita-Vatika,' improving roads, and is supported by a substantial state budget.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has revealed the finalized design for the grand reconstruction of the Janki Mandir at Punauradham, Sitamarhi, a revered site considered the birthplace of Hindu goddess Sita.
In efforts to hasten the project, the Bihar government has established a dedicated trust and contracted a Noida-based firm as design consultants. This firm previously consulted on the iconic Ram temple project in Ayodhya.
The development includes pathways, parking, and thematic gates, supported by a Rs 120 crore budget. Pilgrims from across the globe are anticipated to visit the renewed site, enhancing its spiritual and cultural significance.
