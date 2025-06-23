Beyoncé's Parisian Performance Shines with Manish Malhotra Magic

During her Cowboy Carter Tour performance in Paris, Beyoncé turned heads not only with her legendary music but also with a stunning outfit designed by India's fashion maestro, Manish Malhotra. The singer's attire, a black bodysuit covered in 10,000 Swarovski crystals, drew significant attention on social media, adding an extra layer of glamour to her on-stage presence alongside husband Jay Z as they performed 'Crazy In Love.'

Images and videos of Beyoncé in Malhotra's creation quickly went viral, with fans and fashion enthusiasts flocking to the designer's Instagram to catch a glimpse of the ensemble. The significance and craftsmanship of the outfit underscored Malhotra's reputation for fashion forwardness and artistic flair.

The Cowboy Carter Tour also featured appearances by Beyoncé and Jay Z's children, Blue Ivy and Rumi. Blue Ivy took on a prominent role as a principal dancer, captivating audiences, while Rumi graced the stage during performances of '16 Carriages' and 'Protector.' Adding to the star-studded lineup, Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance, joining Beyoncé for a rendition of their Grammy-winning duet 'II Most Wanted.' These unexpected collaborations further heightened the event's excitement, making it a memorable stop on Beyoncé's tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)