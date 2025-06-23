MobLand Renewed: Brosnan & Hardy Back for Gripping Second Season

The hit series 'MobLand,' featuring Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy, has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. Paramount+ reports the series captivated 26 million viewers since its March debut.

Debuting in March, with its season finale on June 1, 'MobLand' quickly became Paramount+'s second most popular original series, only behind Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman'. The series follows a London crime family, the Harrigans, and their fixer, Harry Da Souza, as they navigate power struggles.

This project marks Tom Hardy's on-screen reunion with filmmaker Guy Ritchie since 'RocknRolla.' Hardy expressed excitement about working with Ritchie again, describing the experience as having 'more meat on the bone.'

