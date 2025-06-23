MobLand Renewed: Brosnan & Hardy Back for Gripping Second Season
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' is set for a second season following its successful debut. Paramount+'s crime drama, featuring a London crime family and their fixer, quickly garnered 26 million viewers, becoming the service's second most popular original series. Tom Hardy reunites with filmmaker Guy Ritchie in this gripping narrative.
The hit series 'MobLand,' featuring Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy, has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. Paramount+ reports the series captivated 26 million viewers since its March debut.
Debuting in March, with its season finale on June 1, 'MobLand' quickly became Paramount+'s second most popular original series, only behind Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman'. The series follows a London crime family, the Harrigans, and their fixer, Harry Da Souza, as they navigate power struggles.
This project marks Tom Hardy's on-screen reunion with filmmaker Guy Ritchie since 'RocknRolla.' Hardy expressed excitement about working with Ritchie again, describing the experience as having 'more meat on the bone.'
