RSS Resistance: A Struggle for Democracy During Emergency

During the 21-month Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, the RSS faced severe repression, with thousands of its volunteers jailed and tortured. Sunil Ambekar, a senior RSS functionary, underscores the period as a 'black spot' on India's democracy.

Approximately 100 RSS karyakartas reportedly lost their lives, with many succumbing to torture. RSS members were pressured to support the government, but their steadfast resistance highlighted their determination to restore democratic processes.

The massive crackdown included forced mass sterilizations, press censorship, and suspension of constitutional rights. Despite challenges, an unwavering mass movement eventually led to the lifting of the Emergency in 1977. June 25 is now commemorated as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to honor these sacrifices.

