EU Plans Swift Sanctions Over Iran Protest Repression

The European Union is preparing to implement new sanctions in response to the repression of demonstrations in Iran, as announced by the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, von der Leyen condemned the increasing number of casualties and harshly criticized the excessive use of force and ongoing restrictions on freedom in Iran.

She reaffirmed the EU's commitment to take prompt action by proposing further sanctions on those responsible for the crackdown.

