EU Plans Swift Sanctions Over Iran Protest Repression

The EU is poised to introduce additional sanctions against those responsible for suppressing protests in Iran, following a surge in casualties. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong condemnation on social media, emphasizing the need to address the excessive use of force and restriction of freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is preparing to implement new sanctions in response to the repression of demonstrations in Iran, as announced by the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, von der Leyen condemned the increasing number of casualties and harshly criticized the excessive use of force and ongoing restrictions on freedom in Iran.

She reaffirmed the EU's commitment to take prompt action by proposing further sanctions on those responsible for the crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

