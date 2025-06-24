Showcasing Kashi: GI-Tagged Craftsmanship on Display at Central Regional Council

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, witnessed a special exhibition highlighting 10 distinctive Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products from India. This event marked the 25th meeting of the Central Regional Council, showcasing regional craft excellence.

Held in the Darbar Hall of the Taj Hotel, the exhibition aimed at placing the craftsmanship and intellectual property of the Kashi region prominently on the global stage. The showcase featured numerous GI-tagged handicrafts such as Banaras brocade, saree, zardozi, meenakari craft, and other notable artworks from the area.

Rajni Kant, a GI expert, emphasized the significance of this exhibition at such a high-level council meeting, underlining the global preparedness of Kashi. The presence of prominent political figures reinforced the message of India's rich cultural and intellectual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)