House of Jolly's Global Expansion Through Heritage and Craftsmanship

In a significant move, the House of Jolly, India's esteemed name in architectural hardware since 1944, is amplifying its global presence by incorporating two design-led brands, Enrico Cassina and Omporro, into its House of Brands. Known for their craftsmanship and timeless design, these brands echo Jolly's legacy of quality engineering.

Director Rajesh Bhargava highlights the brand's selective expansion strategy, focusing on exemplary international names that align with Jolly's rich history and enduring design philosophy. This approach contrasts with the industry's rapid and widespread expansion trends, underlining Jolly's commitment to quality over quantity.

The integration of Enrico Cassina, a historic brand revered for its European art-inspired decorative handles, and Omporro, known for its precision crafting in noble metals, will offer Indian designers access to global design languages. As Jolly pursues thoughtful growth, it remains steadfast in its vision of offering a comprehensive hardware universe with a global sensibility.