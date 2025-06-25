Doughnut Delight Ends: McDonald's and Krispy Kreme Part Ways
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are ending their partnership on July 2, a year after beginning a pilot program. The demand for Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald's locations was insufficient to justify costs, leading to the decision. Krispy Kreme will continue selling doughnuts at other high-volume retailers.
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme have announced the conclusion of their partnership, effective July 2, a year after its initiation. The venture, which started with a pilot in Kentucky, saw Krispy Kreme doughnuts being offered at participating McDonald's locations across the country.
The program intended to expand nationwide by 2026 but ceased after reaching around 2,400 of McDonald's 14,000 US franchises. The companies concluded the demand wasn't strong enough for Krispy Kreme to cover its costs, despite the high-quality product being well-received at McDonald's.
McDonald's assured that expectations were met, but profitability for Krispy Kreme was crucial for continuation. Krispy Kreme will maintain its doughnut offerings at grocery stores and other high-volume outlets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- McDonald's
- Krispy Kreme
- doughnuts
- partnership
- US
- menu
- high-quality
- retailers
- pilot
- expansion
ALSO READ
US Overstates Huawei's AI Advancement, Says Huawei CEO
Trump has authorised the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, US officials say, reports AP.
UK's Bold Moves: State Funding, Eurostar Expansion, and Housing Bank Plans
Marines on US Soil: Navigating New Frontiers
Harmonies in Cinema: NYIFF’s 25th Anniversary Musical Marvel