Doughnut Delight Ends: McDonald's and Krispy Kreme Part Ways

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are ending their partnership on July 2, a year after beginning a pilot program. The demand for Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald's locations was insufficient to justify costs, leading to the decision. Krispy Kreme will continue selling doughnuts at other high-volume retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme have announced the conclusion of their partnership, effective July 2, a year after its initiation. The venture, which started with a pilot in Kentucky, saw Krispy Kreme doughnuts being offered at participating McDonald's locations across the country.

The program intended to expand nationwide by 2026 but ceased after reaching around 2,400 of McDonald's 14,000 US franchises. The companies concluded the demand wasn't strong enough for Krispy Kreme to cover its costs, despite the high-quality product being well-received at McDonald's.

McDonald's assured that expectations were met, but profitability for Krispy Kreme was crucial for continuation. Krispy Kreme will maintain its doughnut offerings at grocery stores and other high-volume outlets.

