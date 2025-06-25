Left Menu

Glucon-D's 'Energy Ka Gola': A Refreshing Respite for India's Heat-Stricken Children

Zydus Wellness' Glucon-D launched 'Energy Ka Gola' to provide instant energy and immunity support to children during heatwaves in India. The initiative reached 10,000 children across major cities, offering energy-infused ice golas and aiming to prevent fatigue while promoting play despite extreme weather conditions.

As Indian cities sweltered under intense summer heatwaves, Zydus Wellness' Glucon-D introduced a unique initiative named 'Energy Ka Gola'. This community-focused effort aimed at ensuring that children could continue to play and chase their dreams even amidst extreme weather conditions.

The initiative made significant inroads across Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, reaching over 10,000 children. It provided them with chilled golas enriched with Glucon-D's glucose and Vitamin C, offering a much-needed burst of energy and boosting their immunity in a culturally relatable form.

Recognizing the rapid loss of glucose during outdoor activities in high heat, Glucon-D's effort distributed over 700 kilograms of these energy-packed golas across various playgrounds. With flavors like Orange and Mango, the initiative successfully fused traditional summer delights with scientifically-backed energy replenishment solutions, receiving support from community influencers to amplify its reach and impact.

