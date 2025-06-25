Left Menu

India's Cosmic Journey: A Triumph with Axiom-4

Actor R Madhavan celebrates the launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS, highlighting the participation of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The SpaceX mission, embarking on a 28-hour journey, signifies India's stride in space ventures with hopes for more Indian astronauts in future missions.

Actor R Madhavan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated actor R Madhavan has expressed his delight at the Axiom-4 mission's successful launch, highlighting an important milestone for India in space exploration. This mission includes Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from Lucknow alongside three fellow astronauts, reiterating India's strong presence in this sector.

Madhavan shared his hopes and prayers for Shukla's safe journey and return, reflecting a growing excitement about India's future in space travels. He emphasized that sending astronauts like Shukla beyond Earth's atmosphere breaks new ground for Indians aiming to excel in space exploration.

The Axiom-4 mission lifted off early morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, Florida on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The international crew, led by US Commander Peggy Whitson, also includes specialists from Poland and Hungary, aiming for a historic docking at the International Space Station where they will conduct scientific and commercial tasks over 14 days.

